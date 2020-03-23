Tyler J. Pratt Nathan M. Henderson James R. Grabowski Jessica M. Bell

Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen P.C. promoted associates Jessica M. Bell, James R. Grabowski, Nathan M. Henderson and Tyler J. Pratt to partner.

Bell focuses her practice on the defense of insurance clients and employers in workers' compensation matters.

Grabowski has experience in the defense of toxic tort matters and complex business litigation.

Henderson focuses his practice on toxic tort litigation with an emphasis on asbestos-related products liability and premises liability actions.

Pratt focuses his practice on medical malpractice, professional liability defense and trucking litigation.

Latham & Watkins LLP added John J. Barber as counsel in the litigation and trial department and as a member of the securities litigation and professional liability practice.

Barber has experience managing litigation and government regulatory matters, conducting internal investigations, and advising on transactional and employment-related diligence matters.

He joins from Crowe LLP.

J. Tyson Covey joined Duane Morris LLP as a partner in the firm’s trial practice group.

Covey’s practice focuses primarily on telecommunications regulation and related litigation.

Previously, he was a partner at Mayer Brown LLP.