Malaika D. Tyson Michael J. Bedesky Martin K. Morrissey Dominique N. Seymoure

Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen P.C. added Dominique N. Seymoure, Martin K. Morrissey and Michael J. Bedesky as of counsel.

Seymoure handles cases involving motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, trucking accidents, products liability, class actions, toxic torts, consumer fraud, breach of contract and insurance coverage disputes.

Morrissey has experience in the areas of vehicular negligence, trucking, premises liability, wrongful death, general and products liability, sports liability, insurance, contract disputes, agency and/or underwriting errors and omissions, bad faith, business torts, fraud and the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act.

Bedesky has defended a wide variety of cases including motorsports liability, products liability, construction negligence and defamation, as well as first- and third-party insurance bad faith cases.

•

McAndrews, Held & Malloy Ltd. added Malaika D. Tyson and Erick J. Michel as shareholders.

Tyson focuses her practice on corporate intellectual property and patent protection strategies. She provides patent and trademark prosecution, competitive intellectual property analysis and portfolio management, and management of complex multi-faceted intellectual property transaction.

Michel’s practice includes obtaining patent protection for clients by assessing the patentability of inventions, drafting and prosecuting patent applications before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.