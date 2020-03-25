Matthew J. Reedy Rachel S. Morse Alejandra Contreras Macias

Massey & Gail LLP added Alejandra Contreras Macias as an associate and Rachel S. Morse as a partner. The firm also promoted Matthew J. Reedy to partner.

Macias has experience representing large corporations in complex shareholder derivate lawsuits and multi-party disputes.

Morse’s practice spans business disputes of all kinds, including trade secrets, antitrust, intellectual property, breach of contract, fraud, business torts, restrictive covenants and professional malpractice.

Reedy has experience handling class actions and individual cases to verdict involving substantive areas, such as consumer fraud, Employee Retirement Income Security Act withdrawal liability, breach of contract and fiduciary duty.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is advising GLP Pte. Ltd. and the consortium offeror (comprising the Fung family and GLP) in the proposed privatization of Li & Fung Ltd., a Hong Kong-headquartered multinational group, by way of a scheme of arrangement.

GLP is a leading global operator and investor in logistics, real estate, infrastructure, finance and related technologies.