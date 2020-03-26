Bret T. Diskin Dylan R. Besser Karen E. Zimmermann

Brady, Connolly & Masuda P.C. added Karen E. Zimmermann and Dylan R. Besser as associates.

Besser concentrates on civil litigation and insurance defense.

Zimmermann focuses on workers’ compensation defense.

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP added Bret T. Diskin to the firm’s corporate practice as a partner.

Diskin’s practice focuses on public and private mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, joint ventures, initial public offerings and other capital markets transactions and venture capital investments, as well as securities disclosure and corporate governance matters.

Previously, he was with Sidley Austin LLP.

Kopon Airdo LLC added George Hugh Sweeney and David A. Pestell as associates.

Both defend clients in complex civil cases, including health-care matters and catastrophic injury claims.