Catherine H. Bross Joseph G. Krcmar Michael B. Cohen Joan M. Lebow

Edwards Maxson Mago & Macaulay LLP added Joan M. Lebow, Michael B. Cohen, Joseph G. Krcmar and Damon G. Newman as partners.

Lebow’s health care and technology practice encompasses commercial transactions with a focus on software and technology licensing.

Cohen represents clients in complex commercial disputes, employment and trade secret claims, and civil and white-collar criminal matters.

Krcmar focuses his practice on complex litigation and counseling clients on related issues, including commercial contractual disputes, construction and real estate law and related regulatory issues.

Newman concentrates his practice in the areas of commercial litigation and creditors’ rights.

All were previously with Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer P.A.

•

ATG Trust Company, a subsidiary of Attorneys’ Title Guaranty Fund Inc., added Catherine H. Bross as trust officer.

Most recently, she was in private practice with her father, LeRoy R. Hansen, at the Law Office of Leroy R Hansen in Downers Grove.

Their practice focused on estate and trust administration, estate planning and real estate law.