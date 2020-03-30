Jack Terran Danielle L. Vargas Julie V. King Samantha A. Guttenberg

Levin & Perconti added Samantha A. Guttenberg, Julie V. King, Danielle L. Vargas and Jack Terran as associates. The firm also added Steven M. Sandler as the new intake attorney.

Guttenberg, King, Vargas and Terran will concentrate their practice in personal-injury, medical-malpractice and nursing home abuse and neglect cases

Sandler previously was a trial attorney for a Chicago personal-injury firm handling aviation, medical negligence and product liability matters.

•

Jason M. Kroot joined Cavanagh Law Group as a partner.

Kroot has experience handling complex personal-injury and medical-malpractice cases in federal, state and county courtrooms.

He has secured numerous multi-million-dollar results, including a record-setting $16.3 million verdict for a Cook County woman who suffered permanent brain damage after doctors failed to monitor her vital signs while she was under anesthesia.

Previously, Kroot managed the medical-malpractice division at GWC Injury Lawyers LLC.