Winston & Strawn LLP added Daniel M. Blouin as a partner.

Blouin has experience in multi-district litigation and has served as national coordinating counsel in many high-stakes matters. His clients span a range of industries, including retail, health care, transportation, financial services, insurance and manufacturing.

He joins from Seyfarth Shaw LLP.

Gresham Partners LLC principal and chief wealth strategist Kim A. Kamin was elected as a member of the board of regents of the American College of Trust & Estate Counsel at its annual meeting on March 5.

Kamin was nominated to the board after fewer than ten years in the college and is currently the youngest regent. She is the only non-academic fellow serving as a regent who is not with a law firm or trust company.

Kamin leads Greshman’s development and implementation of estate, wealth transfer, philanthropic, educational and fiduciary planning activities.

Previously, she was a partner at Schiff Hardin LLP, where she practiced in trusts and estates.