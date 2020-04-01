Daniel S. Murow Davis M. Chin Jr. Melissa J. Lettiere

Melissa J. Lettiere joined Plunkett Cooney P.C. as a senior attorney in the firm’s commercial litigation and real estate and title insurance law practice groups.

Lettiere routinely litigates lien priority disputes, title and mortgage fraud, title and mortgage lien validations, quiet title actions, foreclosures and real estate transaction fraud.

She represents lenders, commercial and residential real property owners, national title insurance companies and commercial businesses.

•

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP added Davis M. Chin Jr. as of counsel to the innovations, information technology & intellectual property practice group, and Daniel S. Murow as an associate to the real estate & environmental practice group.

Chin counsels a broad and diverse base of clients. He assists clients with preserving and protecting new technologies, as well as using and managing their intellectual property thoughtfully.

Murow works with real estate investment trusts, institutional and individual investors, and private equity funds in the acquisition, development and financing of commercial properties across all asset classes.