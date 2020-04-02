Nora E. Becerra Marvis A. Barnes II

K&L Gates LLP associates Marvis A. Barnes II and Nora E. Becerra were recently honored by the National Black Lawyers Top 100 network and Chicago Scholars, respectively.

Barnes has been named to the “Illinois Top 40 Under 40” list by the National Black Lawyers Top 100 network. Barnes is a member of the firm’s Complex Commercial Litigation and Disputes practice and has experience representing clients in a broad range of matters, including banking and commercial disputes, Biometric Information Privacy Act issues, Telephone Consumer Protection Act matters, and class actions.

The National Black Lawyers Top 100 was created to celebrate legal excellence by promoting African American attorneys as subject-matter experts, developing a strong national network of top African American attorneys, and facilitating the exchange of timely information to enable our members to maintain their status as leaders.

Becerra has been honored as one of Chicago Scholars’ “35 Under 35 Young Leaders Making an Impact” for 2020. Becerra is a member of the firm’s health care practice, representing health care industry clients in regulatory and litigation matters, including responding to governmental investigations and defending False Claims Act lawsuits.

Chicago Scholars is a nonprofit organization with a mission to select, train, and mentor academically ambitious students from under-resourced communities to complete college and become the next generation of leaders who will transform their neighborhoods and the city.