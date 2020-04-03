David R. Clark Marcella L. Lape

Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP promoted Marcella L. Lape and David R. Clark to partner.

Lape has extensive experience representing corporate and individual clients in commercial litigation and arbitration, including securities class actions, shareholder derivative suits, and disputes related to mergers and acquisitions and commercial contracts.

Clark focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and other corporate and securities matters. He has advised public and private companies and their boards, real estate investment trusts and private equity firms in negotiated and contested domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, asset sales, spin-offs and reorganizations.

K&L Gates LLP added James A. Shimota as a partner in its intellectual property litigation practice.

Shimota focuses his practice on general patent litigation and abbreviated new drug application litigation in the pharmaceutical space.

He joins from Haynes and Boone LLP, where he served as the founding managing partner of the Chicago office.