Marshall Grant PLLC added Jennifer L. Gordon and Adnan A. Shams as members.

Gordon’s practice focuses on intellectual property acquisition, protection and enforcement, and the integration of intellectual property and data security strategies with general corporate matters, including federal and state regulation compliance and business entity structure.

Shams concentrates on matters dealing with corporations with an emphasis on corporate law transactions, mergers and acquisitions, commercial real estate and intellectual property.

K&L Gates LLP associate Anisha A. Mehta hosted a “Managing Remote Work in Light of COVID-19” webinar for members of Chicago Women in IP on March 27.

The program was aimed at providing practical tips for making working from home as successful as possible for in-house legal teams and outside counsel.

Topics included:

Impact to intellectual property prosecution/litigation deadlines due to COVID-19

Technology tools for you and your team when working from home

How to manage yourself, your manager and your team from different time zones

How to focus on work at home and home instead of work

ChiWIP is a networking and mentoring group committed to the connection, promotion and success of professional Chicago women in all stages of practice of every facet of intellectual property law.

Mehta is a member of K&L Gates’ intellectual property practice and handles trademark clearance, prosecution, portfolio management, enforcement, domain name disputes and litigation.