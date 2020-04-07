Timothy G. Parilla

Palmersheim & Mathew LLP added Timothy G. Parilla as an associate.

He has experience serving clients in complex commercial disputes, including breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, product liability and construction litigation.

•

The Chicago Bar Association will present “The COVID-19 Pandemic: Impact on Real Estate Transactions” webinar on April 10 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Speakers will address how to handle real estate transactions during the pandemic and the effect of government action on mortgage foreclosures and evictions.

The program is free for CBA members and $35 for nonmembers and offers 1.5 hours of Continuing Legal Education credit.

For more information, visit https://www.chicagobar.org/ChicagoBar/CBA/Events/cba_Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=C13920W