Matthew T. Ingersoll Djuana M. O’Connor Oshin

ContiLaw LLC added Djuana M. O’Connor Oshin as an attorney.

Oshin has worked for Chicago-area legal aid agencies and the Office of Cook County Public Guardian.

Prior to joining ContiLaw, she represented abused and neglected children as a Guardian Ad Litem for eight years.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP added Matthew T. Ingersoll as an associate.

A focus of Ingersoll’s practice is the tax component of public finance, including the use of proceeds, private use, arbitrage and rebate compliance.

He also acts as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriter’s counsel, and issuer’s counsel for various public and private clients.