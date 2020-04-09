Paul E.H. Rademacher

Hassakis & Hassakis P.C. in Mount Vernon added Paul E.H. Rademacher as an associate.

He concentrates his practice in representing injured plaintiffs/petitioners in the areas of personal injury, medical negligence and workers’ compensation.

•

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce will host a Reducing Employer’s Litigation Risks webinar on April 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The program will feature Litchfield Cavo LLP partner Sean F. Darke and provide a step-by-step guide on how Illinois employers should handle harassment complaints that lead to disciplining employees.

For more information, contact Kristen Constant at (217) 522-5512 or kconstant@ilchamber.org.