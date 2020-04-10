Samuel R. Leist

Samuel R. Leist joined Aronberg Goldgehn Davis & Garmisa as an associate in the firm’s insurance coverage practice group.

Leist focuses his practice on representing insurers in complex insurance coverage litigation arising under general liability, directors and officers and professional liability policies.

He also handles matters involving claims of bad faith and provides strategic counseling to clients regarding potential liability and strategies for handling underlying liability matters.

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce will present an “Illinois Tax Audits and Dispute Resolution: Fundamentals and Complexities” webinar on April 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Keith W. Staats, executive director of ICC’s Tax Institute, will discuss the Illinois Department of Revenue audit process, from the receipt of an audit initiation notice from the Department of Revenue through options for challenging an audit assessment.

For more information, visit https://ilchamber.org/Event/48569/Illinois-Tax-Audits-and-Dispute-Resolution-Fundamentals-and-Complexities/event-details/.