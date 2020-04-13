Rick L. Frimmer Schiff Hardin LLP added Rick L. Frimmer as counsel in the firm’s restructuring practice.
H. Joshua Kotin Buckley LLP promoted H. Joshua Kotin from counsel to partner.
He assists a wide range of financial institutions in navigating federal and state regulatory and enforcement matters, with a particular focus on mortgage origination, mortgage servicing and compliance with fair lending laws.

Frimmer represents bond funds and corporate trustees in matters relating to defaulted debt, with a focus on working with state and local governments to restructure municipal bonds.

He is also a certified public accountant.

Equality Illinois will hold a virtual town hall via Zoom on the topic of small business needs on April 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The town hall will feature Jerome Holston, director of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois.

For more information, contact Emily Boyce at eboyce@eqil.org.