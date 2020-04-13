Rick L. Frimmer H. Joshua Kotin

Buckley LLP promoted H. Joshua Kotin from counsel to partner.

He assists a wide range of financial institutions in navigating federal and state regulatory and enforcement matters, with a particular focus on mortgage origination, mortgage servicing and compliance with fair lending laws.

•

Schiff Hardin LLP added Rick L. Frimmer as counsel in the firm’s restructuring practice.

Frimmer represents bond funds and corporate trustees in matters relating to defaulted debt, with a focus on working with state and local governments to restructure municipal bonds.

He is also a certified public accountant.

•

Equality Illinois will hold a virtual town hall via Zoom on the topic of small business needs on April 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The town hall will feature Jerome Holston, director of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois.

For more information, contact Emily Boyce at eboyce@eqil.org.