Justin R. Bernbrock

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP added Justin R. Bernbrock as a partner in the firm’s finance and bankruptcy practice group.

Bernbrock concentrates his practice on corporate restructuring, bankruptcy and financial distress. He represents clients across a wide range of matters, including debtor and creditor representations.

Bernbrock joins from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

•

Polsinelli and FUND Connects EDU Online co-hosted a three-part webinar series from March 30 to April 1 that delved into best practices for businesses to handle the financial fallout from COVID-19.

FUND Connects EDU Online is an online collection of resources used by entrepreneurs, startups, and small-business owners.

A Polsinelli shareholder led each session:

•Mary Kathryn Curry, a member of the firm’s labor and employment practice group, hosted the first session, “Employment and HR Issues During a Challenging Time.”

•Anthony J. Nasharr III, a member of the firm’s banking and financial institutions and real estate finance practice group, hosted the second session, “Contracts and Real Estate Concerns During a Crisis.”

•Securities and corporate finance attorneys Philip Feigen and Sara Ainsworth provided an update on seeking capital in hard times and the latest guidance released by the Small Business Association and Department of the Treasury regarding the Paycheck Protection Program.