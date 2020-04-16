Michael C. Kim

Schoenberg Finkel Newman & Rosenberg, LLC added Michael C. Kim as of counsel.

Kim’s practice focuses on condominium and homeowner association law, construction law, real estate law and civil litigation.

SmithAmundsen LLC added John R. Hayes and Corry P. Keilin as senior counsel.

Hayes represents employers and business owners in general employment matters, including discrimination claims and wage and hour issues.

Keilin represents businesses and individuals facing claims of bodily injury, catastrophic injury and wrongful death as a result of trucking and auto accidents, as well as incidents at construction sites or retail locations.

The Illinois Supreme Court Judicial College Committee on Guardian ad litem Education and Committee on Judicial Education, will host a one-hour live webcast at noon April 17, titled “Conducting Remote Hearings in Child Protection Cases.”

Registration is available at pathlms.com/aoic.

The course will look at the requirements and considerations for conducting remote hearings in child welfare cases.

Topics will include the various forms such hearings can take (phone, videoconferencing and so on) and the challenges in conducting hearings remotely, addressing confidentiality issues, local practices across Illinois judicial circuits, software options and best practices for remote hearings in child protection cases.