Tara Reedy Sliva

Horwood Marcus & Berk Chartered added Tara Reedy Sliva as a partner. She will lead the firm’s intellectual property practice.

Sliva’s practice comprises all aspects of trademark and copyright matters with a focus on strategic brand counseling, management, expansion and enforcement.

•

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP added Michael G. Babbitt as a partner in the intellectual property practice.

Babbitt focuses his practice on complex civil litigation involving intellectual property and technology.

•

Attorneys with the Chicago Bar Association’s Call-A-Lawyer Program will be available to take calls from the public and offer legal advice from 9 a.m. to noon on April 18 at (312) 554-2001.

The Call-A-Lawyer program enables citizens to call in and explain their situation to an attorney who will then work to suggest self-help strategies or provide advice to help resolve their issues.

If callers need further legal services, or have questions beyond the scope of the attorney’s practice area, they will be advised to contact the CBA Lawyer Referral Service during the week for a referral to an attorney in the appropriate area of law.

There is no charge to the public for the initial call and in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis, the CBA is waiving the $30 administrative fee it charges for the month of April if a consumer later meets with the attorney for a consultation.