John Cerney

Schwartz & Kanyock, LLC added John Cerney as an associate.

Cerney will concentrate his practice in commercial and condominium litigation, as well as post-judgment collection and business oppression matters.

•

Akerman LLP added Joel V. Sestito and Kevin P. Shortsle as partners.

Sestito, who joins the real estate finance practice within the real estate practice group, has experience representing lenders, entities, and individuals in sophisticated real estate and commercial loan transactions.

Shortsle, who joins the firm’s intellectual property practice group, has experience advising high-profile pharmaceutical brands on the intellectual property aspects of drug treatments for serious health conditions, including prostate cancer, depression and heartburn.

•

The Chicago Bar Association will present a live webinar, “Well-Being Programs in Law Firms,” from noon to 1:30 p.m. on May 7.

The program offers tools you can use to strengthen coping strategies, manage stress more effectively and increase resiliency.

Register at www.chicagobar.org/cle.