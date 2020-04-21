Evan Kline-Weeden Mark Andrew Borsos Deborah A. Monson

Ropes & Gray LLP will host a 100 Women in Finance global webinar titled “Operational Due Diligence,” at 1 p.m. on April 27.

The webinar is part of the global educational sessions presented by 100 Women in Finance. Asset management partner Deborah A. Monson, who heads Ropes & Gray’s derivatives and commodities practice, will provide welcome remarks before the discussion.

RSVP is open to 100 Women in Finance members. For more information or to register, visit 100women.org/upcoming-events.

•

Fitch, Even, Tabin & Flannery LLP has rescheduled its free March CLE webinar, “Linking an Invention to the Evidence: Strategic Considerations from Prosecution to Litigation,” to 11 a.m. on April 23.

Fitch Even attorneys Mark A. Borsos and Evan Kline-Wedeen will discuss establishing a nexus between evidence of commercial success of real-world products and the patented invention; demonstrating a connection between patented features and lost profits; proving there is a causal nexus between irreparable harm and the patented invention that justifies an injunction; and drafting claims with forethought to future evidentiary requirements.

•

David J. Gallagher, an associate at Motherway & Napleton LLP, was recently accepted to the American Board of Trial Advocates, an organization that dedicates itself to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment, which guarantees the right to civil jury trial.

Gallagher has tried more than 50 case to verdict in the areas of medical malpractice, trucking accidents, personal injury and wrongful death.

Members in the invitation-only group must have tried a minimum of 10 civil jury trials to conclusion. More than 7,600 lawyers and judges are involved in ABOTA chapters nationwide.