Joseph B. VanFleet Terence G. Banich Brian L. Shaw

Fox Rothschild LLP appointed Brian L. Shaw as co-chair of the financial restructuring and bankruptcy department and Terence G. Banich as co-chair of the bankruptcy litigation practice group, effective April 1.

Shaw represents both debtors and creditors in reorganization and liquidation proceedings and attendant litigation.

Banich has represented debtors, creditors, trustees and other interested parties in a variety of adversarial proceedings and contested matters arising out of Chapter 7 and Chapter 11 cases.

•

Joseph B. VanFleet, a partner at Howard & Howard, has been selected as a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America.

VanFleet is a member of Howard & Howard’s business litigation practice group. He represents entities ranging from small businesses and community banks to Fortune 100 publicly traded companies and large-scale lenders.

The LCA is a trial lawyer honorary society where fellows are accepted by invitation only. Fellows are selected by their peers based on excellence and accomplishment in litigation, both at the trial and appeals levels and superior ethical reputation.