K&L Gates LLP added James A. Shimota as a partner in its intellectual property litigation practice.

Shimota focuses his practice on general patent litigation and abbreviated new drug application litigation in the pharmaceutical space.

He joins the firm from Haynes and Boone LLP, where he served as the founding managing partner of the Chicago office.

•

The Chicago Bar Association is partnering with several top Chicago law firms to offer free, virtual estate planning services for doctors, nurses and others who are treating coronavirus patients in hospitals and health care facilities in the Chicago area.

The new Wills for Healthcare Heroes Program is a spinoff of Wills for Heroes, a national program conducted locally by the CBA’s Young Lawyer Section, with volunteer attorneys running monthly in-person clinics offering free estate planning services for military veterans and first responders.

The new program will be an entirely virtual experience, enabling health care workers to receive free legal assistance in preparing simple wills and powers of attorney for themselves, their spouses or partners.

Health care workers who are interested in taking advantage of the service can call the Chicago Bar Association at 312-554-2130 or connect by email at wills@chicagobar.org. Additional information is available at chicagobar.org/chicagobar/wills.