Bryce T. Hensley Martin D. Gould Antonio M. Romanucci

The Law Library of Congress and the American Bar Association will present the Law Day 2020 program, "Social Movement Changing America: The Legacies of the 19th Amendment,” as a live, online panel discussion on April 30, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

This year’s Law Day theme, “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy: The 19th Amendment at 100,” aligns with the Library of Congress exhibition “Shall Not Be Denied: Women Fight for the Vote,” celebrating the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and considering its complex legacies.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required for viewing but does not guarantee admission.

Romanucci & Blandin LLC attorneys Antonio M. Romanucci, Martin D. Gould and Bryce T. Hensley secured a $2.1 million settlement on behalf of a 7-year-old girl who was repeatedly sexually assaulted at a Catholic church camp in the Chicago area in 2015.