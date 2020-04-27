Sara H. Shanti Sarah M. Hesse Margo Wolf O’Donnell

Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP hosted a “Current Business Trends and Legal Guidance in the Age of COVID-19” webinar on April 22.

The panel was moderated by Benesch partner Margo Wolf O’Donnell, who co-chairs the labor and employment practice group; partner Sarah M. Hesse, who is a member of the corporate & securities practice group; and Sara H. Shanti, a partner in the healthcare practice group.

The program covered critical trends and current guidance involving privacy issues, employment law and corporate disclosures and was part of the firm’s B-Sharp networking initiative, a power-coaching group for women corporate counsel which works to connect and expand their networks.