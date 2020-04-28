Neal D. Shah Tracy L. Klein

Polsinelli hosted a webinar titled “Evaluating Whether to Postpone Non-Emergent, Elective Medical Services Under CMS’ Updated Recommendations” on April 17.

The discussion was led by Polsinelli shareholders Tracey L. Klein and Neal D. Shah, who are both members of the firm’s health care services practice group, and associate Erik A. Martin, also a member of the health care services group.

The webinar delved into the new recommendations issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regarding non-emergency surgeries and other elective medical procedures and services.

Polsinelli attorneys also discussed best practices for health care providers when it comes to deciding whether to postpone those procedures.

In memoriam

Mitchell Ware died on April 19 at his home in Chicago of natural causes. In the early 1980s, Ware formed what became known as one of the largest and most respected minority law firms in the country: Jones, Ware & Grenard.

In 1998, Ware’s distinguished career culminated as a judge in the Cook County Circuit Court, where he served with distinction until retiring in 2006. To read his full obituary, visit JudgeMitchellWare.com.