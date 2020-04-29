Kathryn L. Conway

Kathryn L. Conway, of Power Rogers LLP, moderated a continuing legal education program titled “The 8 Things Every Trial Lawyer Should Know,” which was hosted April 28 by the Illinois State Bar Association’s Tort Law Section.

The program, which featured trial lawyers and a Cook County Circuit Court judge, focused on ways to be a more effective advocate — from jury selection through closing arguments.

•

The Women’s Bar Association of Illinois’ Annual Dinner has been rescheduled from June 11 to Aug. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Ave.

A cocktail reception begins at 5 p.m., and dinner starts at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact wbai@wbaillinois.org.