Polsinelli hosted a webinar titled “The Hospital Without Walls Program: Legal Risks and Opportunities” on April 17.

The webinar discussion was led by Polsinelli shareholders Lisa S. Katz, Ann McCullough (Denver), Neal D. Shah, and Kyle A. Vasquez. All are members of the firm’s health care services practice group.

The webinar delved into the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services policy that allows for Medicare reimbursement for hospital care provided in “temporary expansion sites” or non-traditional patient care areas during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 crisis.

The discussion focused on the variety of legal considerations that the policy brings up for hospital operations and compliance staff to consider, including federal hospital regulations, state licensure and regulatory issues and relationships with outside operators.

Salvi Schostok & Pritchard P.C. Chairman and Managing Equity Partner Patrick A. Salvi and Chicago Managing Partner Patrick A. Salvi II have been selected to the 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America for the fourth straight year.

Each year, Lawdragon selects their list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America through a process that includes editorial research by Lawdragon staff, submissions from law firms, and an online nomination form that allows visitors to recommend and comment on their favorite attorneys.