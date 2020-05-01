Alan S. Wernick

Alan S. Wernick, of counsel at Aronberg Goldgehn Davis & Garmisa, presented the webinar, “Online Dispute Resolution, Cybersecurity, and Data Breaches — What Do They Have To Do With ADR or Being an Arbitrator and/or Mediator?” on April 29, for the American Arbitration Association.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, online dispute resolution, or ODR, has come into the spotlight in helping parties resolve their disputes. This event was a discussion about ODR, cybersecurity and data breaches, and how they are affecting arbitrators, mediators and the parties.