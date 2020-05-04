Robert E. Entin

Polsinelli hosted a webinar titled “Illinois Essential Workers Entitled to Workers’ Compensation” on April 17.

The discussion was led by Polsinelli shareholder Robert E. Entin, a member of the firm’s labor and employment practice group.

The webinar looked at how employers will be impacted by the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission’s recent approval of an emergency rule that allows workers compensation benefits for health care providers and first responders that presumably contracted COVID-19 while at work.

•

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce is presenting a webinar on May 12 from 10:30 a.m. to noon titled “Recent Developments in Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act Class Actions.”

Topics of the webinar include:

The defenses employers are relying on to defeat the claims altogether, including arguments that the claims are preempted by the Labor Management Relations Act, the National Labor Relations Act and the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Act, among other defenses.

Key recent court opinions interpreting BIPA, including what a plaintiff must allege to proceed in state and federal court and the time period for plaintiffs to bring suit.

Area of anticipated litigation, including regarding whether these cases will be decided in state or federal court, the calculation of damages and the award of attorney fees for a prevailing party.

Considerations for employers when getting into compliance with BIPA.

For more information, contact Kirsten Constant at (217) 522-5512, ext. 227, or kconstant@ilchamber.org.