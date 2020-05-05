Matthew A. Arnold

Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym Ltd. added Matthew A. Arnold as a partner.

Arnold joins the medical malpractice team with 20 years of experience representing hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and health care providers.

Previously, he was a partner at Momkus LLC.

The Chicago-based International Association of Defense Counsel has entered into a two-year cross-promotional partnership with the International Institute for Conflict Prevention and Resolution, or CPR, a global nonprofit organization that advances dispute prevention and resolution practices and provides high-quality solutions.

Through the collaboration, IADC members will gain access to the CPR’s numerous resources and publications, as well as preferential rates for CPR membership and attendance at CPR events, including the organization’s annual meeting that convenes panels on a variety of topics of interest to the alternative dispute resolution community.

The IADC and CPR also will explore joint programming opportunities through the collaboration.