Daniel A. Cotter

The Chicago Bar Association will present a live webcast on the COVID-19 pandemic and insurance on May 7 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

As the pandemic continues, businesses are looking at the various insurance programs they have in place to determine what coverage might apply.

Daniel A. Cotter, an attorney at Howard & Howard, will provide an update on business interruption insurance and discuss other insurance potentially invoked, focusing on workers’ compensation and unemployment and how those might be impacted.

This program will be available via on-demand video approximately 10 days after the live viewing. It offers 1.5 hours of minimum continuing legal education credit.

The program costs $25 for CBA members and $50 for non-members. It is free for CLE-advantage members.

Shawn S. Kasserman, a partner at Tomasik Kotin Kasserman LLC, was elected third vice president of the Illinois State Bar Association.

Julie A. Johnson, a member at Aronberg Goldgehn Davis & Garmisa, and Stephen M. Komie, principal at Komie & Associates, won the Cook County seats on the board of governors. Jennifer A. Haase, a partner at Pirok & Haase, won the board of governors seat for under age 37 Cook County.