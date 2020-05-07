Mary K. Rochford

The Illinois Supreme Court recently re-appointed 1st District Appellate Justice Mary K. Rochford to its Commission on Access to Justice.

Rochford will begin her appointment effective June 16, and her term will expire June 2023.

She has been a member of the judiciary since February 1991, having served as both an associate and circuit judge in Cook County prior to the 1st District Appellate Court.

The Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice promotes, facilitates and enhances equal access to justice with an emphasis on access to the Illinois civil courts and administrative agencies for all people, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

•

McGuireWoods partner Barton C. Walker and Matt Searles, a partner with Merritt Healthcare Advisors, will participate in a complimentary webinar on May 13, from noon to 1 p.m.

The talk will focus on rising interest in cardiology and vascular physician practice management models and possible future opportunities in the same. Topics will include market characteristics that make the specialties attractive, demographic trends, access to ancillaries and conduciveness to alternative payment models.