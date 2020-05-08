Douglas E. Heathcock

Douglas E. Heathcock recently founded Heathcock Law LLC in Mokena, after spending 21 years as a partner at Dunn Martin Miller & Heathcock Ltd.

Heathcock’s practice will continue to concentrate in civil litigation, business transactions, construction law and real estate.

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP will present a webinar titled “Working from Work — How to Develop a Plan for Bringing Employees Back” on May 12, at 10 a.m.

The webinar will feature Taft attorneys Daniel R. Saeedi, Stacia Buechler (Indianapolis), Carolyn Davis (Columbus), and Conor Meeks (Cincinnati).

This webinar will provide important updates and information on complying with governmental directives and guidance; maintaining a safe and healthy work environment; navigating discrimination, wage, leave and benefit laws; pandemic preparedness and response plans; and employment guidance, policies and other return-to-work considerations.

For more information, contact kferrell@taftlaw.com or call (312) 840-4352.