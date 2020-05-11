Erik A. Martin Neal D. Shah Andrew B. Cripe

Polsinelli hosted a webinar titled “Reopening Hospital Service Lines: A Playbook for Moving Forward — Part 1” on May 4.

The webinar discussion was led by Polsinelli shareholders Andrew B. Cripe, Neal D. Shah, Erik A. Martin and Bragg E. Hemme (Denver).

Cripe is chair of the firm’s employment advice and investigations practice group; Hemme, Shah and Martin are members of the firm’s health care services group.

The two-part webinar series delved into best practices for hospital and health systems as they move to reopen service lines that had been closed under state and federal guidance issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

•

“The Opioid Crisis: Where Do We Go From Here?” is the topic of the 2020 Annual Clifford Symposium on Tort Law and Social Policy at DePaul University College of Law that will be held as a virtual program on the web beginning May 26.

Academics from around the country will gather for a two-day program to discuss how the multi-district litigation process works with mass torts and solutions including public nuisance and criminal sanctions. The topic is particularly timely given the coronavirus that impacts world health issues and how a nation recovers.

Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner of Clifford Law Offices who endowed the tort law and social policy chair in 1994 at DePaul, will offer introductory remarks along with DePaul Law School Dean Jennifer L. Rosato Perea.

The Clifford Symposium is free, open to the public and offers up to seven hours of continuing legal education credit. Registration is required.

To register, go to 2020clifford.eventbrite.com or call (312) 362-8372.