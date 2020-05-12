Courtney E. Lindbert Melissa Lynott Mitchell

Cunningham Meyer & Vedrine P.C. promoted Melissa Lynott Mitchell and Courtney E. Lindbert to partner.

Mitchell’s practice includes general civil litigation with a focus in medical negligence defense and related health care litigation.

Lindbert focuses her practice on civil litigation with an emphasis on medical and professional malpractice claims.

Mary Lu Linnane, retired associate director for technical services at DePaul University’s Rinn Law Library, was recently honored by the American Association of Law Libraries with the 2020 Hall of Fame Award.