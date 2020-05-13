Martin R. Martos II

Fox Rothschild LLP added Martin R. Martos II as a partner in the litigation department.

Martos’ practice focuses on high-stakes civil cases and appeals. He handles cases involving complex commercial disputes, environmental claims, oil spills, plastics, pharmaceuticals, consumer protection, private standards organizations, product liability and insurance coverage. He joins from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

•

The Asian American Bar Association of Chicago is presenting a Virtual Town-Hall: Hate Crimes Conversation on May 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The panel discussion will feature Illinois Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul, State’s Attorney Kimberly M. Foxx, U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch Jr., FBI Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr., and Asian Americans Advancing Justice Executive Director Andrew S. Kang for a conversation on hate crimes.

The panel will be moderated by AABA President Gary Zhao, who is a partner at SmithAmundsen LLC.

Register at ccsao.hate-crimes-conversation.sgizmo.com/s3/