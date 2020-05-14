Katharine Crane Byrne Sarah F. King

Sarah F. King, partner at Clifford Law Offices, and Katharine Crane Byrne, of Cooney & Conway, will be co-moderating a “Trial Practice and Tips Judicial Panel,” on May 18 from 10 to 11 a.m.

The panel is hosted by the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association Women’s Caucus, which King currently chairs.

It will provide a unique perspective on how arguments look and sound from the other side of the podium. The panel discussion offers one hour of general continuing legal education credit.

King also will be speaking on May 22 at the ITLA Annual Ethics Seminar on “Ethically Getting Cases.”

To register, go to itla.com. For further information, contact ITLA at angela@iltla.com or call (800) 252-8501.

•

The Bohemian Lawyers Association of Chicago recently made five scholarship grants, each for $4,000, for a total gift of $20,000.

The recipients include students at IIT Chicago Kent College of Law, Notre Dame University Law School, Washington University School of Law in St. Louis and the University of Michigan Law School.

Four of the recipients are currently undergraduate law students with distinguished records in public service. The fifth recipient is a graduate student in the University of Michigan Law School International Program. He is a Czech national who is focused on international environmental law. He anticipates a career at the United Nations.

The awards are made in memory of some of the BLA’s distinguished forebearers, such as Judy Baar Topinka. Since 1998, the Bohemian Lawyers Scholarship Fund has awarded 128 scholarship grants, totaling $299,000.