Fox Rothschild LLP recently elevated David R. Doyle and Michael J. Neville to partner.

Doyle works with companies that are financially distressed or involved in financial or bankruptcy litigation, including Chapter 7 and Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidations and reorganizations.

Neville provides compliance, regulatory and litigation services to companies of all sizes in gaming, cannabis, health care, financial, transportation and other industries throughout the country.

DLA Piper recently promoted to partner Brooke R. Kerendian, Victoria S. Richter, Katrina A. Hausfeld, Katherine C. Jahnke Dale, Jeffrey P. Zanchelli and Joseph A. Roselius.

Kerendian focuses her practices on securities regulation and corporate law, with an emphasis on a real estate capital market.

Richter has broad experience as a dual-qualified English and U.S. lawyer, with more than 15 years of experience as outside and in-house employment counsel for institutions globally.

Hausfeld focuses her practice on corporate investigations and compliance, white-collar criminal matters and complex civil litigation.

Dale concentrates her practice in the areas of land use and zoning, public-private financing, public incentives, community and economic development, as well as general real estate.

Zanchelli concentrates his practice in the areas of corporate, finance and partnership law, with an emphasis in real estate capital markets.

Roselius helps his clients solve problems in complex commercial disputes and governmental investigations.