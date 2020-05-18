Tara R. Devine

Barnes & Thornburg LLP added Tan H. Le as a partner in the firm’s corporate department.

Le represents buyers and sellers in strategic sales, acquisitions and private equity fund investments; advises investors and funds in debt and equity offerings; and counsels entrepreneurs through the private placement process.

His clients include manufacturers, distributors, financial and professional service providers as well as startups across a variety of industries.

•

Salvi Schostok & Pritchard’s Lake County Managing Partner Tara R. Devine will speak at the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association’s Ethics and Professionalism webinar on May 26.

Devine’s speech will focus on the importance of having and elevating the voices of women and minorities within law firms.

The presentation will include a discussion on the importance of engaging those members of your team to better understand client issues or juror demographics, and how firms can take proactive measures to develop a culture that recognizes what is lacking in those areas and the appropriate steps to manage them.