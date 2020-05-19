Meera E. Deo

Perkins Coie LLP added Sam S. Hong as a partner in firm’s technology transactions and privacy practice.

Hong focuses his practice on technology and intellectual property-related transactions, including drafting and negotiating licensing and transfer agreements, commercial agreements, service agreements and agreements related to outsourcing and other strategic alliances.

Meera E. Deo has been named the American Bar Foundation 2020-21 William H. Neukom Fellows Research Chair in Diversity and Law.

Deo is director of the Law School Survey of Student Engagement based at Indiana University and is a law professor at Thomas Jefferson School of Law. She is also a visiting professor at the University of California, Davis School of Law. Deo’s research merges jurisprudence with empirical methods to investigate institutional diversity, affirmative action, and racial representation.

The William H. Neukom Fellows Research Chair in Diversity and Law was established in 2014. Since 2015, the chair has been held annually by a leading international legal scholar who spends the academic year as a visiting research professor at the ABF and whose scholarship focuses on diversity and inclusion.

The chair leads empirical and interdisciplinary research at the ABF on law and legal processes related to issues of diversity and inequality experienced by women, people of color, people with disabilities and persons from the LGBTQ community.