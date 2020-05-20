Edward M. Casmere Philip “Flip” Corboy Jr.

Corboy & Demetrio P.C. partner Philip “Flip” Harnett Corboy Jr. will speak at the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association Ethics & Professionalism continuing legal education webinar, on May 22.

Corboy will discuss the topic of communications with the judiciary.

Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP partner Edward M. Casmere moderated the “COVID-19: Facts, Myths and Hypotheses” webinar hosted by the ABA’s Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section’s Toxic Torts and Environmental Law Committee.

The presentation featured Dr. Michele Carbone, a former National Institutes of Health Fellow in viral pathogenesis, offering an update on the latest medical and scientific evidence around COVID-19, as well as a question-and-answer session.

Casmere litigates a diverse array of cases, including environmental claims, chemical exposures, and catastrophic property damage and personal injury matters. He is the past chair of the ABA TIPS/Toxic Torts and Environmental Law Committee and a current member of the TIPS CLE Board Standing Committee.

Correction: An article titled “Judge won’t transfer Bailey case to Springfield” in the May 18 edition of the Law Bulletin should have stated that Clay County Judge Michael D. McHaney granted Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Thomas J. Verticchio’s request for 14 days to respond to the amended complaint, but denied Verticchio’s request for 10 days to respond to the motion for summary judgment.