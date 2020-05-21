Paul B. Henkelmann Nicholas T. Peters Robert A. Clifford Heidi L. Wickstrom

Salvi Schostok & Pritchard P.C. attorney Heidi L. Wickstrom was elected to the Board of Governors as the Revitalization Governor for the American Association for Justice.

The Revitalization Governor position is a two-year term reserved for one lawyer in each state.

As part of her duties, Wickstrom will assist with fundraising and membership drives for the AAJ and assist with political engagement on behalf of the AAJ and the state trial lawyer organization.

Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner at Clifford Law Offices, will be speaking on the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for civil jury trials during a webinar hosted by the Berkeley Law Civil Justice Research Initiative, at noon on May 22.

To join the Zoom meeting, go to www.law.berkeley.edu/event/jury-trials-in-the-era-of-covid-19/

Fitch Even Tabin & Flannery LLP will present a free one-hour continuing legal education webinar, “Tales from the IPR Counsel’s Table,” on June 4 at 11 a.m.

Fitch Even equity partners Nicholas T. Peters and Paul B. Henkelmann will discuss the evolution of the inter partes review proceeding and share insight into the strategic decisions attorneys and their clients face at each stage of the proceeding.

For more information and to register, visit fitcheven.com.