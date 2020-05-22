Nataly Kaiser Elise Blandin Sarah E. King

Romanucci & Blandin LLC, added Sarah E. King and Elise Blandin as associates.

Prior to this new role, both King and Blandin have served as law clerks for the firm, where they each contributed to significant cases concerning sexual abuse, police misconduct, medical malpractice and nursing home negligence.

•

Nataly Kaiser has joined Lavelle Law Ltd. as an associate.

Kaiser had been serving as law clerk at the Schaumburg-based firm during the past year.

Kaiser will spend time in several of Lavelle Law’s practice groups, handling clients with matters of litigation, estate planning and business law.

Kaiser’s career path includes financial, analytic and purchasing work with international corporations, including Rational USA, ZF Marine and WMF Americas Group, Inc.

She most recently served as a law clerk to deputy general counsel of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

•

Corboy & Demetrio P.C. partner Philip H. Corboy, Jr. was named to 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America for the sixth year.

Corboy & Demetrio partner Thomas A. Demetrio was named to 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America for the 15th consecutive year.

The Lawdragon 500 includes the top 500 attorneys in the nation, out of all civil, both plaintiff and defense, and criminal attorneys.