Heidi L. Wickstrom Michael R. Luchsinger

Doherty & Progar LLC promoted Michael R. Luchsinger to partnership.

Luchsinger’s practice focuses on the defense of businesses in labor and employment claims. He represents companies in discrimination, harassment and retaliation suits before the Illinois Department of Human Rights and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In addition to the IDHR and EEOC, he handles wage and benefit claims filed at the Illinois Department of Labor and has defended class actions such as those alleging violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. He also has experience representing clients in wage and hour disputes as well as breach of contract claims in state and federal courts.

•

Salvi Schostok & Pritchard P.C. attorney Heidi L. Wickstrom presented at the American Association for Justice’s “Emerging Litigation: Ethylene Oxide” webinar last week.

During the webinar, EtO experts shared background information, the liability story, the science, a legislative update and more information for attorneys who want to get involved in ethylene oxide litigation.

Wickstrom’s presentation focused on the science behind EtO exposure cases.