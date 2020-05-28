Danielle A. Maldonado Emily T. Jastromb

Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP associates Emily T. Jastromb and Danielle A. Maldonado will each be recognized with the Rising Star Award at the National Immigrant Justice Center’s 21st annual Human Rights Awards on June 2.

The award honors associates who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to ensuring access to justice for immigrants by devoting substantial time to pro bono work or representing clients with complex cases.

Jastromb and Maldonado’s work for the NIJC has included representing clients in pursuing lawful permanent residence in the United States under the Violence Against Women Act and seeking asylum to escape gender violence.

Jastromb represents and counsels employers in a broad array of actions arising under federal, state and local employment laws.

Maldonado defends and counsels employers in labor and employment matters, including individual plaintiff and representative action litigation, wage and hour litigation and compliance and workforce-related counseling.

•

Howard & Howard attorneys Tim D. Gronewold, Michael Robert Lied and Noah A. Menold have been appointed or reappointed to committees within the Illinois State Bar Association for the 2020-21 term.

Gronewold has been reappointed to serve as a member of the Labor & Employment Law Section Council.

Lied has been reappointed to serve as a member of the Federal Civil Practice Section Council.

Menold has been appointed to serve as a member of the Civil Practice & Procedure Section Council and the Construction Law Section Council.

•

Correction: An article in the May 26 edition of the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin titled “State Passes Budget Giving Judiciary $29.3M Boost” should have stated that $1.6 million of the Illinois Supreme Court’s budget will be spent on technology.