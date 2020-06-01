Robert G. Markoff James M. Crowley

Plunkett Cooney P.C. named James M. Crowley as the managing partner of the firm’s Chicago office.

He succeeds longtime Plunkett Cooney attorney and founding office managing partner Amelia A. Bower, who is returning to the firm’s Columbus, Ohio office.

As managing partner, Crowley is charged with the responsibility of overseeing all legal services at this location, as well as the day-to-day management of office-related issues.

Crowley is a partner in the banking, bankruptcy and creditors’ rights practice group.

•

Markoff Law LLC attorney Robert G. Markoff has been reappointed to the Commercial, Banking, Collection & Bankruptcy Section Council of the Illinois State Bar Association as a member for the 2020-21 term.

He is a past chair of the section council.

•

Chuhak & Tecson P.C. hosted a webinar, titled “Collecting Lease Payments and Association Dues in a Time of Crisis,” on May 28.

Kevin M. Coyne, principal and leader of the firm’s real estate practice, served as the moderator. Panelists included 18th Judicial Associate Judge James F. McCluskey, Chuhak & Tecson principal James R. Stevens and associate Adam K. Beattie.

The panelists engaged in a practical discussion, reviewing litigation strategies, negotiation tips, impacts to eviction processes and other legal considerations in light of the current health crisis.