Kenneth H. Levinson

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP added James F. Conlan as a partner.

Conlan advises clients on matters spanning multiple industries, including automotive, consumer products and packaging, energy and manufacturing, as well as matters involving restructurings driven by mass torts and sovereign debt.

He joins from Sidley Austin LLP.

•

The bankruptcy and business law attorneys at Lavelle Law Ltd. are hosting "Bankruptcy Protection for Individuals and How to Avoid it,” on June 3 from 9 to 10 a.m., and "Bankruptcy Protection for Businesses and How to Avoid It,” on June 10 from 9 to 10 a.m.

During the bankruptcy seminars, the attorneys at Lavelle Law will discuss the basics of filing a bankruptcy petition, the benefits and drawbacks, and other strategic uses. They will also discuss strategies to avoid filing for bankruptcy and settle with creditors to salvage credit.

Registration is required. To learn more or register for “Bankruptcy Protection for Individuals,” visit bit.ly/2zDFTUd.

To learn more or register for the “Bankruptcy Protection for Businesses,” visit bit.ly/3ddiR4X.

If you would like to submit questions ahead of time, they can be sent to webinar@lavellelaw.com.

•

Kenneth H. Levinson, Levinson and Stefani founding partner, organized and moderated The Chicago Bar Association’s Solo/Small Firm Practitioners Committee’s continuing legal education webcast on May 28.

The CBA program featured three speakers who discussed thriving in the challenging times of working remotely during COVID-19 and beyond.