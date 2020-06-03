Matthew R. Jones

Matthew R. Jones has joined Ropes & Gray LLP as a partner.

Jones focuses his practice on all executive compensation and employee benefits aspects of mergers and acquisitions and other business transactions, as well as on ongoing compensation and benefits matters.

Jones has advised many private equity firms and public companies on all compensation and benefits aspects of domestic and cross-border transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, take-privates, spinoffs, divestitures, carve-outs and other similar transactions.