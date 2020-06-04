Mary Ann Korenic

Wintrust Wealth Management appointed Mary Ann Korenic as chief executive officer of the Chicago Trust Company, to expand the company’s business development efforts.

Korenic, a financial services veteran, brings an extensive experience including more than 20 years in wealth management, trust and estate planning, and fiduciary expertise.

•

The P. Michael Mahoney Chapter of the Federal Bar Association will host a free continuing legal education webinar on June 12, via Zoom, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., regarding technology and social media issues affecting the practice of law.

Heidi Kuehl, director of the David C. Shapiro Memorial Law Library and associate law professor at Northern Illinois University College of Law, will address technological competence in 2020.

Melissa A. Smart, Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission director of education, will present an interactive program on ethical considerations.

For more information, visit fedbar.org/p-michael-mahoney-rockford-illinois-chapter/.